Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with her boyfriend Ali Fazal in the upcoming series ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’.
Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, the Indian adaptation of a French show, featuring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor along with cameos of several Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Ali, Richa, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases on October 29 on Netflix.
Chadha said: “It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting.”
‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is inspired by the French multi-season show, ‘Dix Pour Cent’ (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.
Chadha added: “The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release.”