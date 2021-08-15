It’s official. Bollywood producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor and long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani are now married.
Kapoor thwarted established conventions of throwing a big fat Bollywood wedding filled with orchestrated, glossy images and rituals and opted for a low-profile ceremony in Mumbai. On August 14 evening, her actor-father Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu saw a lot of activity as her cousins such as Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and designer friend Masaba Gupta turned up to be a part of her special day.
Her sister Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja also put their best fashion foot forward.
While there was no visible show of pomp, her family members were all dressed in elaborate ethnic Indian wear for Rhea’s special day. Rhea’s uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were also seen attending the ceremony. According to reports, the actual wedding ceremony took place towards the later half of the evening around 8.30pm UAE time.
Post the ceremony, Rhea’s proud father Anil Kapoor -- dressed in a blue embroidered tunic -- addressed the media that was stationed outside his residence and distributed sweets to them. He was heard saying, “Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea ko wish kijiye, please. [I am giving these sweets from our heart. Bless this couple with good wishes, just like you all blessed Sonam]”.
Both Rhea and Boolani have known each other for more than a decade. While they have never openly spoken about their courtship, their social media accounts are filled with appreciation posts for each other. While Rhea has produced films such as ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Aisha’, Boolani has directed over 300 commercials.