Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for her husband and singer Nick Jonas at a baseball game.
On Tuesday, Chopra took to Instagram and shared a string of images from the match. In the pictures, she can be seen watching Jonas playing as she stood behind the nets.
For the game day, she chose to wear a long oversized white jersey with her name written on it and rust coloured pants.
One of the images features Chopra posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti’s daughter clicks her picture.
“Game Day#perfectsunday #happyVallis,” she captioned the post.
Jonas, too, shared a glimpse of his game day.
“Good to be back on the field,” he captioned the post.
In January, the couple welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. They’ve kept the child out of the limelight so far, and haven’t mentioned her since their initial announcement that was posted on social media.
On the work front, Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. She is also a part of the Russo brothers’ ‘Citadel’.