Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared that she did it with a smile.
Kaif posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen getting a COVID-19 test.
“It’s gotta be done — testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny always smile’),” she wrote alongside the image.
Kaif was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photo shoot.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.