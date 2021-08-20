Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting sun-kissed pictures from vacation in the Maldives. In her most recent Instagram Story, she has a special guest in two.
Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her baby boy Jeh resting on her.
“Lights, camera, naptime,” a sticker on the cute picture read.
Kapoor Khan has been vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur. The trip kicked off for Saif’s 51st birthday on August 16.
“Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” the actress had posted on Instagram alongside a picture of herself lounging with Saif and their sons.
The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jeh on February 21.
Kapoor Khan’s most recent movie was 2020’s ‘Angrezi Medium’. She will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, starring opposite Aamir Khan, in the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.
The actress has also been actively promoting her upcoming book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’