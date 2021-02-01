Days after Kapil Sharma cheekily revealed that his wife Ginni Chatrath was pregnant with their second child, the comedian broke the news that his son has arrived.
Sharma took to Twitter to announce the happy news.
“Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil,” he wrote.
Earlier, the actor and host of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ confirmed rumours that Chatrath was pregnant and he implied that this might be the reason why his show would be going off the air.
Responding to a fan’s question about the show, he had said, “I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”
Sharma has been talking about ‘good news’ since early this year when he tweeted: “Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call ‘good news’ in English)?”
However, this particular teaser was revealed to be for his upcoming digital debut with Netflix. The comedian took to his Instagram to tell fans what he was working on.
“This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!” he wrote.
Sharma and Chatrath got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018. They are also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra.