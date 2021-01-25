The popular TV comedy has seen a bevy of Bollywood stars appear on the show

Kapil Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Image Credit: Instagram.com/kapilsharma

The rumour mill has been working overtime with news that the popular ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ is slated to go off air next month.

According to several media reports, the TV comedy, which stars popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, along with celebrities Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, will be going off air in the wake of the pandemic.

Earlier, a report by portal Telly Chakkar claimed the makers were doing this to revamp the show’s format. Later, news broke that the celebrity-driven show was made for a live audience and with the COVID-19 spread keeping crowds and film stars at bay, coupled with stalled film releases, it was decided to hit pause and return when the timing was right.

The makers of the show have yet to release an official statement. The show has been popular with fans and celebrities with all the big names, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and others making appearances over the years.

Sharma himself is busy with his move to Netflix. The comedian took to his Instagram account a few days ago to announce his digital debut. “This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!”