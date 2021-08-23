Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Thalaivii’, based on the life of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress J Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas in India on September 10.
‘Thalaivii’ will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Ranaut on Monday shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a poster of the movie.
“The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres,” she wrote.
Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said: “‘Thalaivii’ has traced an extensive journey with eternal experiences at every turn. As the theatres are reopening across the nation, we are very excited that fans can enjoy the grand experience of the legend’s life on the silver screen.”
“Jayalalithaa has always belonged to the cinema and bringing her story alive on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to this great legend and revolutionary leader,” Induri added.
Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’ showcases the various aspects of her life, tracing her journey as a young actress to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, and later becoming a leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.