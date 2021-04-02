Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: PTI

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday alleged that she has not received any support or praise from female colleagues in the film industry.

“There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard,” Ranaut tweeted.

Her tweet came in reaction to a fan page which shared a video where Ranaut is appreciating other Bollywood actresses.

In a separate tweet, Ranaut alleged that other actresses never turn up for her film previews even though she attends theirs.

She wrote: “As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao [shame] them every day cause that’s what they deserve.”

Reacting to Ranaut’s tweet, a fan wrote: “I see that you made earnest efforts to maintain harmony among your peers, but it seems like they never had the grace to reciprocate the same warmth...”

To this, the actress replied: “Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for seedhi baat no bakwas [straight talk and no rubbish].”

Ranaut was recently in the news for praising actress Sanya Malhotra for her new Netflix film ‘Pagglait’.

“She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you [sic],” wrote Ranaut.