Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar Image Credit: Supplied

A feud between Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut has reached fever pitch, with both sides slinging mud over property matters.

On January 3, Ranaut posted a screen shot of an article about Matondkar purchasing a property reportedly worth Rs30 million weeks after joining a political party. Alongside this, the ‘Queen’ actress wrote about how her properties in Mumbai “that she worked hard for” were being demolished due to a political issue.

Matondkar, known for movies such as ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Bhoot’, was quick to respond to Ranaut through a video asking to meet so she can show the actress her property papers.

“The high regards that you have for me, I have heard them. The whole country has heard them,” Matondkar said in Hindi according to Hindustan Times. “Today, in front of the entire country, I want to tell you, that you should choose the place and time, I will bring all my documents there.”

“In 2011, after working hard in the industry for a short span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I will bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March and I will bring those papers too. And there will also be documents of the house that I have now purchased from the money that I got. I bought this flat much before I entered politics. I wanted to show you that,” she added.

In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishion work on Ranaut’s swanky office in Bandra due to ‘illegal alterations’ of the bungalow. She claimed it was a personal attack on her following her criticism of the safety of Mumbai following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.