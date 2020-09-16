Comedian poked fun of the actress and the 'Manikarnika' star responded guns blazing

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut locked horns with comedian Kunal Kamra after he questioned her being given Y-security by the central government.

The added security came after Ranaut faced death threats for saying that Mumbai was a dangerous place.

Kamra on September 16 made a sarcastic post poking fun at a philosophical tweet by Ranaut.

This snowballed, with Ranaut saying the comedian could never aspire to be an agent of change.

“These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,” tweeted Ranaut.

“I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms,” Kamra clapped back.

The ‘Queen’ actress hit back saying she was a “revolutionary voice”. The actress has been in the news recently for her vocal protests about drugs within Bollywood and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Controversial comedian Kamra wasn’t about to let Ranaut have the last word in the spat just yet.

“New definition of revolutionary - 1) Call Karan Johar an idiot 2) Selectively attack the government of a single state 3) Consume Jagga ka [excrement] for spiritual depth 4) Join the “casteless” upper-caste casteist tribe... Aur bhi dukh hai zamane main BJP ki mohabbat ke siva... [There are other tragedies in this world than being in love with the BJP],” he tweeted.

The two are on opposite ends of current issues raging in Bollywood. Kamra has been critical of the witch hunt waged against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, while Ranaut has labelled Bollywood as ‘Bullywood’ and dismissed the comedian’s views.