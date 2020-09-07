Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut announced on Twitter that the Indian Central Government will give her ‘Y’ level security following death threats that she has been receiving.
The threats come after she made remarks about Mumbai being an unsafe place, earning her the wrath of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
‘Y’ security is afforded to those whose life is in perceived danger.
“This move by the centre proves that nobody can suppress the voice of a patriot. I am thankful to Amit Shah for valuing my life, my self-respect and my pride as a woman in India,” tweeted Ranaut in Hindi.
Ranuat has been at the front lines making a string of wild allegations about the Bollywood ‘mafia’s’ role in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
She has been tweeting incessantly about how Mumbai — the epicentre of Bollywood — feels like an unsafe place after the actor’s apparent suicide. Shiv Sena leader Raut, in a TV interview, called her a ‘haramkhor’ (scoundrel) and demanded an apology for attempting to tarnish Mumbai’s reputation.
But Ranaut didn’t take it lying down. On September 6, Ranaut who has displayed a heavy leaning towards India’s ruling party and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted a video slamming Raut for labelling her a ‘haramkhor’ and condemned his choice of words, claiming it was insult to all the women in India who are being raped and hurt every day.
“Sanjay Raut ji, any daughter of India will not forgive you for calling me a ‘haramkhor’ … You have insulted every woman out there who face gender-based violence like rape and murder … Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah didn’t face your wrath when they said they felt unsafe in India,” said Ranaut in a video posted to Twitter.