Choreographer Farah Khan and actor Farhan Akhtar posted a funny throwback picture of when they were younger and dressed in the styles of the times. The real-life cousins and Bollywood celebrities had their own quirky captions to go with the Instagram posts.
“Before internet, wi-fi and computers, there was dance! The best family bonding.. Farhan and I in my ever Flashdance haircut, tripping (in) the light, fantastic (my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with Rosy Maami),” Khan, 56, wrote about the image, where they are both seen dancing.
Khan sports a hairstyle typical of the time, while Akhtar looks like he’s being forced to dance with his older cousin.
“The wonder years. Dancing with or should I say holding on to dear life (that’s what it looks like) with Farah (love the Flashdance hair),” Akhtar, 47, wrote in his caption.
Khan’s mother Menaka Irani is the sister of Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani.
The two stars have had successful careers in Bollywood. Khan is the director of hits such as ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’ and earlier was known for choreographing Bollywood films. Akhtar, the son of noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar, is a multi-hypenate — he has directed movies including ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, acted in films such as ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and even writes music.