Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with filmmaker and husband Aditya Dhar. She is currently in her second trimester.
Gautam, who tied the knot three years back, is expected to deliver her baby in May this year. The couple met on the sets of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019, and married on June 4, 2021, after dating for two years.
Though the two have been quiet about the pregnancy, recent public appearances sparked speculation with Gautam seen trying to conceal her stomach.
On the work front, Gautam is preparing to promote her upcoming thriller, 'Article 370', which is produced by her husband.