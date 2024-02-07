The first year of marriage is a celebration in itself and for power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, it is no different.

On their first wedding anniversary, Malhotra and Advani took to their Instagram handles to post a picture from their anniversary celebration.

The joint post read, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove.”

In the picture, the couple can be seen taking a horse ride.

Sidharth wore a white T-shirt with beige-coloured trousers, while Kiara chose a white top with black pants.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

After taking the “saat phere”, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,” Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.”

The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film ‘Shershaah’.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were “more than friends”, Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great.”

In December, last year, Kiara appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’ (KWK) and opened up about her relationship with Sidharth. She shared what she liked most about him and what she hated most.

She said, “I love the way he (Sidharth Malhotra) values people. I tolerate the way he stresses me out every time I’ve to get ready for an event because he’s not ready so the stress comes out on me. I must say I am always pretty punctual. And I don’t hate anything. I mean, there is nothing to hate about him.”

She also shared how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her with the ‘Shershaah’ line. She said, “When Sid appeared in that episode (from the previous season), we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. My parents were not present. It was my and his family’s first family vacation.”

Kiara shared, “I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that ‘you have to speak to my parents and he said ‘are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, you first ask them and get their permission, let’s do it the right way. They will be happy.’ My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn’t travel with us. So I went with his parents.”

She added, “It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose ... So, I was really tired. And he has planned the work. He has done this candlelight dinner on top. We go back after dinner.”

“He takes me on a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes, playing, and his nephew grabs our video from the bushes, and Sid gets down on one knee and proposes. I was completely overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the ‘Shershaah’ lines, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I’m a simple boy from Delhi)’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer’. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series, ‘Indian Police Force,’ alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.