Bollywood actress Esha Deol, the daughter of iconic actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and her husband Bharat Takhtani have reportedly announced their separation after twelve years of marriage.
In a joint statement carried in Delhi Times, the duo said their decision to split was made keeping in mind the well-being of their two children. They requested everyone to honour their privacy during this difficult transition period.
"We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," said the couple in a joint statement to the newspaper.
The couple got married in June 2012 and have two daughters Radhya and Miraya.
While Deol, who was seen in movies like 'Dhoom', had always maintained a picture of domestic bliss, but reports of some domestic trouble had surfaced in the last few months.
Takhtani's absence during the 75th birthday of Hema Malini also spurred rumours on that front.