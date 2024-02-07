Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Massey took to his Instagram page and shared the happy news with his fans: “07.02.2024…FOR WE HAVE BECOME ONE…WE ARE BURSTING WITH JOY & LOVE TO ANNOUNCE THE ARRIVAL OF OUR Son LOVE. SHEETAL & VIKRANT.”
Earlier, while announcing their pregnancy in 2023, Vikrant shared a picture of him with Thakur and a beautiful creative that showed a safety pin with a smaller pin inside it. "We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," read the text on the post.
Massey and Thakur met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show, ‘Broken But Beautiful.’