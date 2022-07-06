Dubai Film and TV Commission has joined hands with leading Bollywood studios to launch an initiative entitled ‘Ticket To Bollywood’ to support Emirati screenwriting talent.
According to a statement issued by DFTC, the initiative will provide Emirati creative talent with an opportunity to write a feature film for one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries.
This opportunity is open to Emirati scriptwriters from across the UAE to write for a Hindi film. Writers should be above 18 years of age can register their interest on DFTC website starting July 6 along with their portfolio and experience.
Shortlisted applicants will go on to submit a story exploring topics of their choosing within the drama, action, thriller or romance genres. A panel of experts in the film industry will vet the works before selecting a number of outstanding writers to develop a feature-length script for the participating Bollywood Studios.
“Bollywood has a special place in the hearts of natives and expats across the region. For decades, Indian culture, from food and fashion to film and song, have interacted with and influenced our own. We are delighted to enrich our relationship with greater cultural and creative engagement. This initiative aims to provide Emirati writers a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and appreciation for the industry with their personal touch, while gaining invaluable experience working alongside established writers and directors from one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries,” said Saeed Aljanahi, Director of Operations at DFTC, in a statement.
The programme builds upon the UAE and India’s long-standing relationship, which is marked by decades of cultural and social exchange. Bollywood films such as ‘Happy New Year’ starring A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as well as Khan’s ‘Raees’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ starring Akshay Kumar, and ‘Partner’ starring Salman Khan were filmed over the years in Dubai, many of which have also been enjoyed by local Arabic-speaking audiences.
This call is open exclusively to Emirati creative talents. Applications will close on September 4. Log onto DFTC website for more information.