The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Bollywood actress Yami Gautam to record her statement with the agency on July 7 in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, officials said.
An ED official related to the probe told IANS: “The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement.”
He said that she was summoned as it was found that she had received Rs15 million (Dh736,306) in her bank account from foreign countries.
This is the second time the actress has been summoned by the ED.
Gautam was recently in the news for getting married to her ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar last month in an intimate and private ceremony. The actress was last seen in 2020 romantic comedy ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’.