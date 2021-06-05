A look at the Bollywood star’s pre-wedding function ahead of her marriage to Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam at her wedding ceremony Image Credit: Instagram.com/yamigautam/

Yami Gautam has given her fans a peek into her pre-wedding function ahead of her hush-hush wedding to Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Dhar over the weekend.

Gautam shared images from her henna or mehendi ceremony, where she is seen dressed in a traditional orange suit, coupled with a stole with delicate golden embroidery. The actress has kept her look simple, pairing it with golden earrings and a nosepin and red lipstick.

In one of the images she appears to be looking at Dhar, who is profiled from behind, dressed in a blue sherwani.

Gautam captioned the post with a message, quoting 14th century Kashmiri Sufi mystic Lal Ded or Lalteshwari, saying: “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. – Lalleshwari”

On Friday evening, Gautam and Dhar shared a photograph of their wedding and wrote: “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Gautam and Dhar worked together on the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, which the latter directed.

The couple have been inundated with wishes from Bollywood colleagues and fans, with the latest images also drawing wishes from Kangana Ranaut who posted: “Nothing’s more gorgeous than a bride beaming with love..”

While Jacqueline Fernandez gushed over Gautam’s look, actress Kriti Kulhari wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to u both sweetheart. loads of love and best wishes.”

Earlier, from Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan, all the A-listers from Bollywood took to social media to congratulate the couple.