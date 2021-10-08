Bollywood actress says she is driven by the pressure to be better

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket' Image Credit: twitter.com/taapsee

From changing her diet to training vigorously to ace her look, Taapsee Pannu has upped her own game for her film ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

“I don’t want to see myself competing with anyone and I try to maintain it like it because I just feel that I need to just need to up my game,” Pannu said while in a conversation with IANS.

She added: “Every year whatever I perform I need to up it the next year. That has been the only thing that has put me in pressure... That pressure drives so it is a good pressure to have. That’s the pressure I like today and that’s the race like to run, where I am running solo. I am competing with my timing and not other competitors.”

The sports drama, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana, narrates the story of a small-town girl who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test.

‘Rashmi Rocket’ is very close to Pannu’s heart as she has been attached to it since the idea was presented.

“If not the character definitely the film is the closest than any film has been because I have never been attached to film from that level ... where you know the germ of an idea is presented and I kind of hand held it and gave it to someone else to develop because when I heard it I felt it deserves to be made into a film that our entire country sees,” she said.

Pannu reached out to Pranjal Khandhdiya, the producer of the film, to discuss the movie.

“That’s when I reached out to Pranjal and I was casually discussing with him not with an intension that he will end up making this film... My partner and producer in the film he is the one who I shared this idea with... because it is an ambitious film not just for the actor but for the producer also because it deserves a certain scale... It deserves a scale. It’s his [Khandhdiya’s] conviction that help us get a director like Akarsh Khurana and then RSVP [producer] came on board then everyone else.”

The 34-year-old actress revealed that she has never been so attached and engrossed with a film.

She said: “I usually get a script I like it or not like... I see the final edit and that’s all. This is much more than it.”