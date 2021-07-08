Indian actress Neetu Kapoor brought in her 63rd birthday with a family dinner attended by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Armaan Jain.
Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, shared an image of her mother and her brother Ranbir on her Instagram page.
“Me and mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much,” she wrote in her caption.
Apart from the Kapoor clan including Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and her daughter Shaheen Bhatt were also present.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an image of her sister and cousin Riddhima from the night.
Kapoor, who lost her actor-husband Rishi last year after his battle with cancer, is now returning to the world of films. She’s now working on the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.