Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi on July 30 marked one month since the sudden death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.
Kaushal died on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the couple’s home in Mumbai.
Bedi posted pictures on her Instagram Story of a puja (prayer) performed with her two children Vir and Tara in front of the sacred fire.
The actress captioned the post: “#30thday”
On Wednesday, Bedi penned a touching note for her daughter Tara on her 5th birthday, saying that “my girl wasn’t denied her first celebration in our home.”
“28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain,” she wrote on Instagram.
Along with the note, Bedi number of images featuring her son Vir, Tara and Kaushal.
Bedi and her late husband Kaushal adopted Tara in July last year.
“She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” Bedi posted on social media at the time.