Kangana Ranaut has done it again.
For the fourth time in her career, the provocative Bollywood actress will be bestowed a Indian National Award. Previously, she won the best actress award in 2015 and 2016; in 2010 she won best supporting actress.
The actress, who was last seen in ‘Thalaivii’, took to her social media accounts to make the announcement about her newest best actress award.
“All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today... National Award. This is my fourth National Award. Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances ..... Manikarnika -The Queen Of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020),” wrote Ranaut along with pictures of her in a cream and red silk sari.
As always, she seems to be her own biggest cheerleader as she reminded her fans that she also co-directed the period epic ‘Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi’. The actress also gave a big shout out to her team.
“Immense gratitude for the teams of these films,” wrote Ranaut.
Last evening, she also posted an image of her enroute to Delhi to collect the award.
The National Film Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama, by the Indian government’s Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973.
Actors including Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal and Mammootty have received similar honours in the past.