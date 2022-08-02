Makers of the upcoming season two of political drama series ‘Maharani’ have finally unveiled their official trailer.
Taking to Instagram, actress Huma Qureshi dropped the trailer, which she captioned, “Her every move will matter. #MaharaniS2, streaming on 25th Aug only on #SonyLIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”
In the trailer, Qureshi could be seen portraying the role of a women chief minister of the state of Bihar, Rani Bharti. As violence increases in the state, she vows to tackle goons.
The ‘Badlapur’ actress gathered positive feedback from netizens for the first season of the series.
Along with Qureshi, the series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan in the lead roles.
Helmed by Ravindra Gautam, the series is all set to stream on Sony Liv from August 25, 2022.
Soon after Qureshi shared the trailer on her social media, fans flooded the comment section.
“Maharani Is Back And How Intense, Powerful And Stronger. This Is Gonna Be A Must Watch After Succesful Season 1 . #MaharaniS2” a fan commented.
Apart from ‘Maharani’, Qureshi will be also seen in ‘Double XL’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha; ‘Tarla’, which is a biopic on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal; and a thriller film ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ alongside Mrunal Thakur.