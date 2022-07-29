1 of 9
Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel worked together on the action-packed 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017 - and they've been fast friends ever since.
Image Credit:
2 of 9
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and Hollywood actor Eva Longoria really get each other. They hang out like normal pals - the evidence is on social media - even if sometimes, the hang out is an uber cool fashion week.
Image Credit: insta/ aishwaryanetwork
3 of 9
Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur put paid to rumours they were dating after meeting on the sets of the movie 'Jai Ho'. But they are close, enough to know and hang out with each other's families.
Image Credit: insta/
4 of 9
Celebrity friendships are the cutest thing ever. Here is our pick of the top BFFs from Bollywood. Suhana Khan and gang: In a recent TV show, Ananya Panday had said that she will not let petty rivalry come between Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. These star kids have a tight pact. In the center of the gang is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana. The trio has been friends since they were little kids and their friendship is still going strong, as we can see from their adorable pictures together. Paparazzi always catches them together having fun at dinners and mall trawling.
Image Credit: insta/
5 of 9
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's friendship is the most sought after one in Bollywood. The two share a great bond and constantly motivate each other on work goals. Their power-pack performance in Gunday was much appreciated by viewers. They share a cool relationship on social media as well each pulling the others leg.
Image Credit:
6 of 9
The supermoms: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, author Sonali Bendre and Swades fame star Gayatri Joshi Oberoi are a thick set and their friendship has lasted more than a decade. The three have seen each other through thick and thin, and ups and downs. Here’s hoping their tight bond survives for another decade.
Image Credit: Intsa/
7 of 9
Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan: These two moguls are the biggest influencers in Bollywood and they both consider each other like family. At every juncture, the two have made their friendship known for the world.
Image Credit: Karan Johar in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
8 of 9
Sisters Kareena and Karisma have been BFFs with Malaika and Amrita forever. They always find ways to stay in touch with each other by bringing in their birthdays together, refreshing wellness vacations and always stay connected through social gatherings. Even during the lock down they stay in touch with each others via video calls , playing games online etc. The girly gang has managed to keep each other motivated through all the ups and downs of life.
Image Credit:
9 of 9
Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee share a really close bond. The designer was one of the few guests invited to Rani’s wedding with Aditya Chopra and he also designed her bridal outfit. Rani who rarely makes public appearances has made exceptions when it comes to her designer friends shows and events.
Image Credit: