Vikas Oberoi, the businessman husband of Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who was reportedly involved in a road accident in Sardinia, Italy, earlier this week faces the prospect of a term in prison.
Oberoi and Joshi, best known for her role in the Hindi movie 'Swades', were travelling in a Lamborgini when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a van, India Today reported. Two Swiss nationals died in this crash.
If charged and found guilty, Oberoi faces the seven-year jail term, the Free Press Journal reported.
The two cars were trying to overtake the van when the collision occurred.
Italian authorities are investigating the crash and are said to be examining dashcam videos of the incident.
The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a car parade from Teulada to Olbia.
Joshi, who was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, started off as a video jockey. She represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title earlier that year. She got her big break in Indian cinema in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’ (2004), about a Nasa engineer (Shah Rukh Khan) revisiting his Indian roots. The movie received positive reviews, and the actress was praised for her role.
In 2005, Joshi married businessman Oberoi.