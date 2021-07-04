Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’, was spotted filming with him for their new project ‘Pathan’. According to industry sources, the actress is likely to film for the next three weeks with Khan.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, pictures of Padukone heading to work has also been doing the rounds.

“After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated ‘Pathan’. It’s really amazing to see the big superstars of our generation starting to shoot despite the pandemic. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like ‘Pathan’ on floors, the industry breathes a fresh lease of life. Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap of ‘Pathan’, which should happen in the next 15-20 days,” a trade source told Gulf News.

Padukone and Khan are usually a winning pair at the Bollywood box office and they have hits including ‘Chennai Express’ and Dubai-set ‘Happy New Year’ under their belts. Her role in ‘Pathan’ has been kept under wraps, but the word on the street is that Padukone has been physically training hard for her new role.

“The film, we hear, will see Deepika in a never seen before avatar and we are really excited to see how Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra unveil her character. Deepika and SRK have always created magic on the big screen and we can expect nothing less than a full blown masala, visual extravaganza that will pull people back to the theatres,” added the source.

Still from movie: Chennai Express Image Credit: Supplied

The crew of ‘Pathan’ were also spotted in Dubai earlier this year filming action sequences in locations including areas near The Dubai Mall.