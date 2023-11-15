When Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma cradled her baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, it was as good as sending out a press statement, confirming her second pregnancy.
As the video went viral, fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple and little Vamika, the couple’s first born.
One cheeky netizen commented: “I like how they made no announcement at all. Just showed up in public obviously pregnant with her second child.”
Rumours of Sharma’s pregnancy have been doing the rounds since early 2023, fuelled by the actress’ only-necessary public appearances.
A few weeks ago, paparazzi claimed that the two had visited a clinic in the city, but were requested to avoid posting pictures. The star couple had promised an official announcement soon.
Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and are extremely mindful of her privacy.