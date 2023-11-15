The usually composed veteran actor Nana Patekar lost his cool while making a public appearance at a market place in Varanasi, as seen in a viral video that emerged on Wednesday.
In the video, Patekar can be seen smiling and waving to his fans. Suddenly, a pesky fan crept up from behind and stood momentarily with Patekar – apparently too close for comfort – and raised his mobile phone to click a selfie.
Irked by the brazenness of the unidentified teenager, Patekar gave him a whack on the rear side of his head and as the boy lunged ahead, a security personnel dragged him and pushed him away from the spot.
As the youngster was packed off, Patekar turned around and pointed a finger at him, probably as a mild warning to other potential fans to refrain from such antics.
The minor fracas kicked up mixed reactions on social media networks with many supporting the 72-year-old actor, and others siding with the teenager, and one even offering sagely advice to Patekar “to show this anger in reel life, not real life.”
Patekar is currently in the city to shoot for filmmaker Anil Sharma’s next venture, ‘Journey’.
Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’. He will soon make his OTT debut with ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha.