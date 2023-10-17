Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore her wedding saree to the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday, where she received the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
As Bhatt went on stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor of the stage.
The actress looked beautiful in her ivory, wedding saree. She accessorised the look with a choker neck piece, matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi, and minimal makeup.
The actress was accompanied to the award ceremony by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was seen wearing a black outfit, and was clicking pictures of Alia, while the latter received the award.
Released in 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.
The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai,’ written by S Hussain Zaidi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh.
The actress was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot.
Kapoor was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.