Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

Alia received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Alia arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She added glamour to the event as she donned a beige, embroidered saree.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Actor Allu Arjun became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards, for his performance in ‘Pushpa’.

Bhat and Kapoor were earlier spotted in Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they got ready to take a flight to the nation's capital.

At the airport, Bhatt was seen in a white salwar suit and had tied her hair in a bun while Kapoor was snapped wearing a black hoodie.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a woman sold by her suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld.

Alia’s stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023. Bhansali has bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Kriti Sanon, who arrived in Delhi on Monday for the National Film Awards felicitation ceremony, was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.

Here is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu’Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur