Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.
Alia received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.
Alia arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
She added glamour to the event as she donned a beige, embroidered saree.
Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.
Actor Allu Arjun became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards, for his performance in ‘Pushpa’.
Bhat and Kapoor were earlier spotted in Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they got ready to take a flight to the nation's capital.
At the airport, Bhatt was seen in a white salwar suit and had tied her hair in a bun while Kapoor was snapped wearing a black hoodie.
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a woman sold by her suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld.
Alia’s stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023. Bhansali has bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Kriti Sanon, who arrived in Delhi on Monday for the National Film Awards felicitation ceremony, was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.
Here is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu’Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
