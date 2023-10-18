Actress Alia Bhatt created a bit of a flutter when she turned up in her wedding saree to receive her Best Actress Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday.
As fans wondered why she repeated the outfit, hours after winning the award, Alia took to her Instagram Story and shared her thoughts about wearing the ivory saree from celebrated designer Sabyasachi’s eponymous label.
“A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes... that outfit is already right there. What’s special once can be special again. And again...:) #rewear # reuse #repeat MA,” she wrote, adding a picture of herself in the six yards of pure grace.
Alia also shared a few pictures with her hubby Ranbir, who cheered for her the loudest.
Ranbir attended the event in a black bandhgala blazer.
In one of the pictures, Alia proudly flaunted her medal while Ranbir took a picture of both of them.
She ended the series of photos with an adorable picture of Ranbir walking the corridor with her together.
Alia also dropped a picture with Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, who also won awards at the ceremony.
Sharing the photos, Alia captioned, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life .”
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor gave a huge shoutout to the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star.
“Proud very very proud @aliaabhatt god bless,” Neetu wrote on Instagram Story.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and wrote, “Congratulations my darling @aliaabhatt on your National Award ... it’s all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love.”
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a woman sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent figure in the underworld.