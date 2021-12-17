Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID-19 norms when she travelled from Mumabi to Delhi, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.
The clarification came after there were claims that the actress had ignored quarantine rules after she was part of Karan Johar’s party earlier this week, where a number of celebrities tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,” a senior official told PTI, refuting reports about the alleged violation.
Bhatt had travelled to Delhi on December 15 for the motion poster launch of her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. She was accompanied by the film’s director Ayan Mukherji and her co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested positive for the virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Johar’s house on December 8.
Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who were also present, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus too.
Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also contracted the disease. However, Johar and his family have tested negative for COVID-19.