Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter.com/karanjohar

After Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor contracted COVID-19 earlier, their daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for the virus on December 15.

Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive.”

She further added, “I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”

Image Credit: Insta/shanayakapoor02

Maheep, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan are among those who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a get together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence. However, Johar has tested negative.

The filmmaker shared a post on Instagram to announce his negative status and defend the gathering at his home.

“My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them,” Johar wrote on December 15.

“To some members of the media, I would like [to] clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all,” he added.