It’s official! Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal and designer Nandita Mahatani got engaged and he seems to have popped the question in the ‘Commando’ way, alluding to his hit stunt-filled film.
If the pictures are anything to go by, he took his ladylove rock-climbing and presented her with another rock in the shape of a ring.
Last week, when pictures of the two emerged playing loved-up tourists at the iconic Taj Mahal — considered a symbol of love — rumours began floating that Jammwal and designer Mahatani are getting serious in their relationship, especially when a diamond was spotted on her ring finger.
Actress and friend Neha Dhupia, who is acting alongside Jammwal in their upcoming film ‘Sanak’, gave heft to those speculations when she congratulated the couple.
Wedding details are yet to be revealed.
Jammwal is one of Bollywood’s top action heroes and the ‘Junglee’ star is notorious for doing his own stunts. Running with wild elephants and unleashing his inner Tarzan on the big screen is what makes him incredibly popular with his fans. He also put the Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu on the global map and is a constant on the list of top martial artists across the globe.
Mahtani is an Indian fashion designer based in Mumbai. For the past few years Mahtani has been designing and styling Virat Kohli.