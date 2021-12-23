Fans were excited to see the Bollywood superstar return to work

It appears like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family is getting back to normal as the actor was spotted on December 22 at a set in Mumbai, weeks after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

A picture of Shah Rukh is doing the rounds on social media, where the ‘Dilwale’ actor is seen entering a set while wearing a black T-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

The picture got Shah Rukh’s fans into a frenzy, making him a trending topic on Twitter.

“One random pic of #ShahRukhKhan from the sets and #Pathan smashes up into the trendlist!! Yuhi King nahi bolte!!” a fan wrote.

Referencing his upcoming movie, a fan tweeted, “#Pathan king Khan #ShahRukhKhan is back. @iamsrk Happy moment for fans like me.”

A week earlier, SRK’s wife — interior designer Gauri Khan — also shared a sneak peek of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. With her post, it was evident that Gauri was back to work in full swing after her son Aryan’s release from jail.

Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Instagram

The Bombay High Court recently relieved Aryan from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

However, the court directed him to appear before Delhi’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned. Aryan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Pathan’, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.