Bollywood actor and real-life prince Saif Ali Khan, who recently announced that he was going to be a father again with Kareena Kapoor Khan, had another reason to celebrate this weekend.
On August 15, his sister Soha Ali Khan and his wife threw him a lavish 50th birthday bash,
“Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2,” posted Soha, along with picture of her and her actor husband Kunal Kemmu standing on either side of the birthday boy.
Kareena posted a playful video with her husband and a caption that read: "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."
The birthday celebration saw only a select guest list due to the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. Apart from immediate family, Saif’s sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak also revelled in the special day.
The ‘Omkara’ actor has been spotted using his time at home productively. The erudite star has been catching up on reading, if his social media posts are anything to go by.
Kareena, 39, and Saif announced through their publicist on August 12 that they’re are expecting their second child together after having son Taimur in 2016.
Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.