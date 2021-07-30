Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who has always been vocal about issues related to the environment and animals, on Wednesday took to Twitter to appeal the Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Ministry of Environment and Forest to take strict action against a recent murder of 60 monkeys in the state.
Alongside the viral video, Hooda tweeted, “In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka”. With his tweet, he tagged the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai.
The actor often shares links and news about the environment and cruelty against animals on his social media handles.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hooda was last seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ that starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. Next, he will be seen in ‘Rat On A Highway’ directed by Vivek Chouhan, ‘Mard’ directed by Sai Kabir, and ‘Unfair And Lovely’, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ileana D’Cruz for the first time.
Currently, he is shooting for ‘Inspector Avinash’ which will mark his web series debut. It is a cop thriller based on super cop Avinash Mishra’s life.