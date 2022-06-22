Actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his co-actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling three different cities to launch the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. The trailer will also be rolled out for the first time at the IMAX screens at the Vox Cinemas in Mall Of The Emirates at the same time.
“I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It’s a film that we want to take to a large audience. It’s a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we’re gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to that,” said Kapoor.
On June 22, a 1 minute and 22-second teaser was introduced to give his fans a sneak peek into what can be expected in the trailer.
His co-star Sanjay Dutt also revealed that he had seen the film and is sure that it will connect to the whole of India.
“A film like this is an out an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about our quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on.”
Vaani Kapoor added: “I am thrilled to kickstart Shamshera promotions with a 3-city trailer launch that will see us interact with fans and audiences. We hope everyone loves our trailer that is being released with such grandeur.”
The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.
Dutt plays Kapoor’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and their showdown will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.
Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.