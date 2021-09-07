An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi, who featured in fantasy hit ‘Koi ... Mil Gaya’, after he injured a man when he crashed his car into him.
According to reports, the accident occurred in Andheri West in Mumbai and the actor rushed the hurt man to the nearest hospital. The 40-year-old victim is reportedly in critical condition.
The local police are monitoring the CCTV camera footage at the time of the accident.
“After the accident, Bedi rushed the victim to Cooper hospital and then came to the police station to report the matter. The actor claimed that the pedestrian was drunk and suddenly came in front of the car,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Bedi is an Indo-Canadian actor and has featured in films including ‘Rakht’ (2004) and ‘Rocky’ (2006).