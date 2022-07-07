Actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’ is slated to release on September 23.
Kookie Gulati’s suspense drama marks the debut of actress Khushalii Kumar.
‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’ is a multi-perspective film based on a day in the life of an urban couple. It takes audiences on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.
Gulati is known for helming films such as ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Prince’. He also has ‘Visfot’ starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.
Madhavan is currently riding high on the success of his biopic ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, in which he starred as former scientist and ISRO aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The veteran star also wrote and directed the movie, which is out now in the UAE.