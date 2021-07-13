South Indian Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje met actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband in Dubai on Monday and they had a great time “chitchatting” over lunch.
Shirodkar lives in Dubai with her family. Her sister Namrata Shirodkar has worked with Madhavan in films such as ‘Dil Vil Pyar Vyar’ and ‘Kettavarellam Padalam’.
“An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple thank you Sarita Birje for making it happen and Madhavan, looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chitchatting. #lifeindubai #friends #family,” Shilpa wrote.
Madhavan has starred in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English movies over the years. He is well known for his roles in Bollywood films such as ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’.
The actor will be next seen in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.
Shilpa was one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses in the 1990s. She took a hiatus from acting and married banker Aparesh Ranjit.