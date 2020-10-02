Kriti Sanon says she has a resilient streak.
"Every time she's fallen down, she's gotten up stronger! That's me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left," Sanon wrore on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.
The poem went like this:
“Her scars made her beautiful/ Her cracks made her strong/She couldn’t be burnt/Or broken anymore/Cause she owned the fire/She’d become the storm”
Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon commented: "Krits proud of the person you are."
This is not the first time Kriti has shared self-composed poetry on social media.
She tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.
The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama "Panipat", will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled "Mimi".
The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman.