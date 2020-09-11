Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Supplied

Palash Bose, a resident of the south Kolkata locality of Tollygunge, was arrested by Mumbai Police late on Thursday night on charges of allegedly threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over an internet call over Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai Police arrested Bose after tracking the IP address of the accused.

"Right now we only have the information that this person was arrested for threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. What exactly is the reason for arresting him all of a sudden coming from Mumbai to Kolkata we don't know. We can comment only after seeing the remand," advocate Anirban Guhathakurta, representing the accused, told IANS.

Earlier, Guhathakurta said in a statement: "Palash Bose, resident of Tollygunge, has been arrested yesterday night by Mumbai police allegedly for a threat call to MP Sanjay Routh of Shiv Sena. It has been alleged that Palash is a supporter of Kangana, and so this threat call. He will be produced at Alipore Court for transit remand at 1pm today."

The police are trying to investigate if Bose actually has any connection with Ranaut, and what might have provoked him to allegedly call and threaten Raut using the actress's name.

Mumbai Police will apply for transit remand at Kolkata's Alipore Court on Friday afternoon, so that the accused can be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.