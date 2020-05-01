Indian Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan seen with his wife Sutapa Sikdar in this file picture Image Credit: AFP/Getty Images

The wife of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who died in Mumbai on April 29 after his prolonged battle with cancer, posted an emotionally-charged eulogy on Friday morning about how her husband had touched so many lives and how “he had spoiled her for life”.

In a intimate statement, producer Sutapa Sikar, who met Irrfan during her college days in National School Of Drama, spoke about how ‘the uninvited guests’ in Khan’s life, cancer, had ravaged their lives. But yet they managed to find harmony in that chaos, largely due to Khan’s attitude and philosophy towards life.

“How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” said Sutapa Sikdar in a statement. Khan and Sutapa met during their National School Of Drama days as young adult and fell in love. They have two sons.

“The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet,” said Sutapa. She described their life together as a masterclass in acting and how they managed to find make sense of the doctor’s reports which became the script in their lives. She thanked the team of doctors who made Khan’s experience with cancer bearable and better.

“I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” she said.

Khan had taught them life lesson that they would never forget.