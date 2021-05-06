Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv was arrested on May 6 by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch for allegedly procuring drugs from a local drug dealer.
According to reports, Tahil was arrested by the Bandra unit of the ANC based on his WhatsApp chats with a drug peddler during an investigation. During the probe, it was revealed that Dhruv had transferred money into the alleged peddler’s account six times in the last few months.
In a report in Hindustan Times, Dhruv’s arrest came right after they caught alleged drug peddler Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh with 35 grams of Mephedrone and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
He will produced before the court tomorrow.
Dalip Tahil is a veteran actor and has acted in dozens of Bollywood films including ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’.
Dalip has declined to comment on his son’s arrest.