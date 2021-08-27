Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja on August 27 welcomed a baby girl.
Khurana took to Instagram to make the announcement about the arrival of his first child with his wife and announce her name.
“Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021,” the post read.
Celebrities from the industry flooded the comments section with happiness.
“Yaaay congratulations,” actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote.
“Badhaiyaan,” actress Nushratt Bharuccha added.
Aparshakti’s brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted on his Instagram Story: “A new member in the fam. Best feeling.” he wrote on Instagram Story.
Aparshakti and his wife first announced they were expecting a child in June. The couple shared a delightful monochrome picture of themselves on Instagram. Aparshakti and Ahuja tied the knot in September 2014. The duo had reportedly met for the first time at a dance class.
On the work front, Aparshakti is gearing up for his upcoming release, ‘Helmet’.