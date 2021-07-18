Anupam Kher Image Credit: IANS

Few could match this feat in Bollywood or Hollywood for that matter. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the 519th film of his career, impressing fans and celebrities with that number.

The actor, who also has several Hollywood projects to his name, took to his Instagram to pen a note of gratitude as he announced his feat through a video while onboard a flight to Newark, New Jersey. “Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet,” he captioned the post.

“God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders. Also thanks to #IndianFilmIndustry and the filmmakers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special,” Kher further added.

The post drew appreciation from fans and celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

The Indian National Award-winning actor started his career in Bollywood through the 1984 Mahesh Bhatt directorial, ‘Saaransh’, which revolves around an old couple grieving the loss of their son, who was the sole bread earner of the family.

The 66-year-old star has appeared in more than 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many other languages too. He is a recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

Saransh Image Credit: Supplied

Kher had recently also won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled ‘Happy Birthday’. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the film festival.