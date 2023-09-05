Calling business magnate Elon Musk 'adbhut insaan' (unique person), Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on him for his zest for innovation.
In episode 16 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, an Indian version of 'Who wants to be a millionaire', the contestant Jaskaran Singh from Khalra, Punjab, was asked: "Which of these platforms has rebranded itself with an 'X' logo? The options given were- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit." The 21-year-old contestant answered "Twitter".
Bachchan, 80, then said: “Elon Musk bahut ‘adbhut insaan hain’ (Musk is a unique person). He keeps inventing things, and he has decided that the next invention will be in space. And we will have to live there.”
“The way we're headed, it will be true someday. But if that becomes true then one day, I'd wish for you to come and play KBC on moon,” added the actor.
Earlier, this year, Twitter followed a payment model and many celebrities, including Bachchan, lost their official blue tick from their respective accounts.
The ‘Sholay’ fame actor got his blue tick restored, after making a payment, when he thanked Musk in a quirky manner.